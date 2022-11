Not Available

He is the most famous and prolific surfer of all time and an 11-time world champion. This installment in the "24/7" franchise follows big wave legend Kelly Slater in the weeks leading up to the Billabong Pipe Masters in Oahu, Hawaii--the last leg in the World Surf League's (WSL) Championship Tour--while he reflects on his storied career in the WSL and looks at the path ahead.