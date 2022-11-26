24/7 Shimogamo

Not Available

One in a series of works exploring the materiality and texture of hand-processed small gauge film, and the qualities of indeterminacy, and serendipity. The raw materials are long-expired Kodachrome film and film developers made from household ingredients. My tools are old super 8 cameras purchased cheaply in flea markets and an obsolete telecine machine, acquired in exchange for a song. The current film focusses this hand-made, recycled, admittedly not very convenient approach onto the manically growing opportunities for round-the-clock commerce in a typical residential Japanese neighbourhood. The soundtrack features Kumiko Nonaka on Nohkan and live electronics by Palle Dahlstedt.