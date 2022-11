Not Available

An accident occurs and we dial 911, an ambulance arrives and we are taken to a fully equipped Emergency Room staffed with specifically trained Emergency Room Doctors. Forty years ago, that was not the case. How did we get here? Our film explores the dramatic history of modern Emergency Medicine, told by its maverick founders, in their own words. The historic take on the specialty allows us to contrast where Emergency Medicine is today with where it began, not too long ago.