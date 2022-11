Not Available

Midnight in Marrakech: After Cecile parts ways with her boyfriend, she finds herself alone at the busy nightly Bus Terminal. With nowhere to go, she strays around "Bab Doukkala", an exotic world just outside the Medina, bathed in yellow light. Attracted through the smell of his special cigarette, she luckily gets to know Tarek, the car-park attendant, who introduces her to his universe. We follow them into a little known part of the red city, semi-documentary style.