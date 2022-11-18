24hours - One Team One Target

Not Available

The 24-Hour Race at the Nuerburgring is known as the world's biggest motorsports event. More than 200,000 fans set up their camp in the Eifel forest and cheer for their heroes in the 210 race cars. Lap after lap. Hour after hour. Day and night. It's the stage for great stories. Sorrow and joy. Excitement and exertion. Drama and emotions. You will hardly find any event that brings the extremes this close together. In the thick of things, last year's winner BMW's two cars and 70 team members. For months, engineers, mechanics and the eight pilots have been preparing for the most important race of the year. The filmmakers Tim and Nick Hahne captured it all with their cameras - from the first test drive to the chequered flag coming down - and accompanied the BMW team on the way to achieving its goal: winning the 24-Hour Race.