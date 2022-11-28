24hr Le Mans 1983

Not Available

The greatest endurance race in the world is the ultimate mix of high-speed action, drama and skill and the 1983 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours Race was no exception. For the dominant works Porsche pairing of Jacky Ickx and Derek Bell this would prove the longest day, with the 956 dropping to 44th after an early spin. It was only the beginning of a mesmerising fight back that would see the legendary drivers claw their way into a podium position, and, in spite of late mechanical woes, challenge their teammates for victory. In this incredible review of the record-breaking 1983 Le Mans 24 Hour Race you experience not only the racing drama and colour and atmosphere which surrounds this amazing event, but also discover first-hand what it is like to travel along the Mulsanne straight at speeds of more than 230mph, courtesy of cameras mounted inside the leading Porsche cars.