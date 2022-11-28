24hr Le Mans 1984

Not Available

The greatest endurance race in the world is the ultimate mix of high-speed action, drama and skill and the 1984 running of the Le Mans 24 hours race was no exception. With the factory Porches withdrawn the scene was set for one of the most unpredictable events for many years, with the works Lancias, privately-entered Porsche machinery and, unexpectedly, the Peugeots, battling for victory. They would be pursued by the determined Aston Martins and the Jaguars, returning to Le Mans for the first time in more than 25 years. As evening fell Le Mans was hit by an horrific accident which shocked drivers and fans, the aftermath and Lloyd's emotional reaction caught on this review. The race continued through the night, but as day broke so did many of the cars, turning the running order on its head and setting up a real fight to the finish.