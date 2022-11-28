24hr Le Mans 1988

Not Available

Jaguar lined up five of the awesome Tom Walkinshaw-prepared XJR-9s in the determined hope of taking the British marque's first Le Mans victory in more than 30 years. However, the V12 Jags would have to overcome the trio of works Porsche 962Cs, as well as a huge number of privately-entered machines. Overheating, reliability problems and fuel consumption issues dented the challenges of both Porsche and Jaguar, leaving just one car from each marque battling for the win. With the end in sight, and the XJR-9 of Johnny Dumfries, Andy Wallace and Jan Lammers out in front, a sudden rain shower allowed the second-place Porsche of Derek Bell, Klaus Ludwig and Hans-Joachim Stuck to catch up. As the dramatic footage of this amazing duel shows, it was too little, too late. Nothing could stop Jaguar at last claiming victory.