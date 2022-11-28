24hr Le Mans 1989

Not Available

Incredible footage brings you the full story of more than 3,200 miles of racing at the classic Circuit de la Sarthe as the Porsches, Jaguars and Mercedes-powered Saubers battled with each other. Among the major motorsport names which competed at the 1989 Le Mans were legends like Jochen Mass, Hans Joachim Stuck, Derek Bell and Bob Wollek, plus British stars like James Weaver and Tiff Needell. In addition to the race action, this review brings viewers all the colour and atmosphere that surrounds this amazing event.