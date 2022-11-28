24hr Le Mans 1990

Not Available

Now you can experience all the highlights of this extraordinary event on DVD in Le Mans 1990. Incredible footage brings you the full story of more than 2,800 miles of racing at the classic Circuit de la Sarthe as the Jaguars, Nissans and Porsches battled with each other. There may have been attempts to cut the speed along the infamous Mulsanne straight, but the average speed remained above an incredible 125mph - and this DVD captures all the action and atmosphere of this historic event. Among the major motorsport names which competed at the 1990 Le Mans were greats like Derek Bell, Martin Brundle, Andy Wallace, Hans Joachim Stuck and many, many more.