24hr Le Mans 1991

Incredible footage brings you the full story of almost 3,000 miles of racing at the classic Circuit de la Sarthe as the Mazdas, Jaguars and Mercedes battled with each other against a background of controversy over rule changes. Despite questions over rules, the teams did their talking on the track, and this review captures all the action and atmosphere of this historic event. Among the major motorsport names which competed at the 1991 Le Mans were legends like Derek Bell and Hans Joachim Stuck, British stars like Johnny Herbert and Derek Warwick, plus a young man by the name of Michael Schumacher!