Christmas is a time for both celebration with family and focusing on the gift of Christ Jesus. Advent marks this season by reflectively observing the days as we approach Jesus' birth. 25 Days Until Christmas will reintroduce The Bible into your family's Christmas tradition by counting down the Advent calendar with daily scripture readings, beautiful HD winter scenes, devotions and inspirational music. Listen one day at a time, or "play all" for a longer, worshipful experience. Start a new holiday family tradition this Christmas!