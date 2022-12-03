Not Available

The tropical rainforest of Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula contains 2.5% of the world’s biodiversity on less than one millionth of the planet’s surface. Its incredible natural beauty has caught the eye of the tourism industry and the planned construction of an international airport threatens to transform the region forever. Spanning more than five years, 2.5% – The Osa Peninsula weaves together voices from Osa residents, local leaders and conservation experts as they attempt to build a tourism industry that balances environmental protection with the needs of local communities. With themes that resonate well beyond the borders of Costa Rica, the film illuminates the effects of tourism development on local communities and offers a hopeful vision for the future of travel in the planet's most fragile places.