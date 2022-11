Not Available

Blending oceanic imagery with a collection of soothing classical selections -- from Albeniz's "Tango in D to Puccini's "La boheme" -- this collection is ideal for viewers in need of a nice dose of peace and tranquility. Other selections include Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor ("Moonlight"), Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" and Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 18.