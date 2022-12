Not Available

"25 Weeks: A Wisconsin Harvest" is the story of the 2020 wheat harvest on Anarchy Acres, a tiny farm in Wisconsin. This unusual farm is working hard to re-create the wheat of 19th century Wisconsin by growing out rare wheat cultivars from samples held in seed banks. Anarchy Acres uses a team of miniature donkeys for some field work, and pays close attention to sustainable farming practices. Food, the environment, and mutual respect are lived out in a millennia-old cycle.