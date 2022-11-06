25 Years is an impressionistic survey of the years from the Queen's accession to the throne in 1952 through to her Silver Jubilee in 1977. Combining archive and contemporary footage - including that of the royal visit to Canada and the US in 1976, the bicentenary year of American independence - the film explores the monarchy through a quarter-century which saw the conquest of Everest, the development of television as a mass medium, the first supersonic flight and space exploration. Through good times and bad, and tumultuous changes for better or for worse, one factor remained constant: the monarchy, in the person of Queen Elizabeth II, provided a continuity and stability which this film celebrates in her Silver Jubilee year.
View Full Cast >