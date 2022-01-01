Not Available

A quarter century ago, Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking musical, RENT, opened at New York Theatre Workshop. From its humble beginnings at NYTW, this rock musical went on to shape a generation. What began in the East Village traveled to Broadway, across the nation and around the world. On March 2, 2021, NYTW held our biggest fundraising event of the year, 25 YEARS OF RENT: MEASURED IN LOVE. This virtual celebration of RENT and its impact on the collective cultural consciousness featured a selection of iconic songs by some of today’s most beloved recording and theatre artists, exclusive content uncovering how RENT came to life, and reflections on the driving force of Jonathan’s legacy in the American theatre.