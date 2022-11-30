25 Years of Solitude

Not Available

Love and death. The 1992-1993 war, which in Abkhazia is called the Patriotic War, ended long ago, but the small sovereign unrecognized state is unable to overcome the military syndrome. I want love so much! In the mountain village of Achandara, Lavrik Akhba, an actor of the Abkhaz drama theater, captain of the second rank of the border fleet and a farmer, is trying to help his friend Tuta find a bride through a dating site. But suddenly he himself, a war hero, a lover of books and women, is covered with love of such strength that it turns out to be more destructive than that terrible last war.