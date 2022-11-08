Not Available

Always Be My Maybe

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Netflix

Childhood friends Sasha and Marcus have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years. But when Sasha, now a celebrity chef in Los Angeles, returns to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant, she runs into her old pal -- a happily complacent musician still living at home and working for his dad. Though the two are reluctant to reconnect, they soon find the old sparks — and maybe some new ones — are there.

Cast

Ali WongSasha
Randall ParkMarcus
Ashley LiaoYoung Sasha
Jackson GeachYoung Marcus
Keanu Reeves
Michelle ButeauVeronica

Images