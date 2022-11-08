Funny Story

Not Available

Walter Campbell (Matthew Glave, THE WEDDING SINGER, ARGO, “Better Things”) is an aging heartthrob struggling to keep up appearances— especially with his estranged adult daughter, Nic (Jana Winternitz). In an attempt to reconnect with his family, he invites himself to crash her vacation in Big Sur. Offering a ride to her friend Kim (Emily Bett Rickards, “Arrow”, BROOKLYN), they bond in unexpected ways that are sure to ruin the lives of everyone in their path.