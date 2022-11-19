25os mesimvrinos

Not Available

Island of Imvros, 2005-2009. The documentary portrays the lives, the voices, the moments that have passed; the everyday life of people who never left their land. It presents the dreams that people continue to foster for a homeland that they were deprived of, that was violently taken from them, that was devastated. Memories, dreams, sacrifices, suffering, nostalgia, life. All these unfold through the stories of the heroes. It is their homeland that they are looking for in the rubble. It is their lives that they want to recreate. It is their dreams that they wish to be revived.