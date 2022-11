Not Available

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee occurs with Chip, the previous spelling bee champion, Leaf, a homeschooled oddball, Olive, a shy newcomer, William, a smart man who uses his foot to help spell, and Logainne, a very smart girl and youngest competitor. They all compete in the spelling bee while singing songs along the way, who will win the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee?