Not Available

The first in a series of 9 Films investigating subjective languages, languages of subjectivity, and interpretive modes thru coded polyphonic articulate signals. A cinema for illumination and reflection. Exploring travel from east to west and from west to east. Reflecting on the setting Sun of the Winter Solstice, the crux of increasing light… seen thru apertures…setting over the Pacific. Yes it is here…it is here, where we are…