2014

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 16th, 2014

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Immediately after the events of The Desolation of Smaug, Bilbo and the dwarves try to defend Erebor's mountain of treasure from others who claim it: the men of the ruined Laketown and the elves of Mirkwood. Meanwhile an army of Orcs led by Azog the Defiler is marching on Erebor, fueled by the rise of the dark lord Sauron. Dwarves, elves and men must unite, and the hope for Middle-Earth falls into Bilbo's hands.

Cast

Martin FreemanBilbo Baggins
Ian McKellenGandalf
Richard ArmitageThorin Oakenshield
Ken StottBalin
Graham McTavishDwalin
William KircherBifur

Images