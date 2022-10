Not Available

From Vimeo: "This is my short documentary, 27 minutes with Mr. Noisy- a documentary about my father, Bruce Russell. Bruce talks about his work with The Dead C, other projects, and life in the Dunedin scene. I made it for school, and did all the shooting myself; except for the live music shots, which I give credit to whoever owns them. I know its long, but I would really love to hear what you think :)"