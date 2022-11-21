Not Available

270 Miles from Graceland - Live from Bonnaroo 2003

    This concert video, which captures some of the music and excitement of the freewheeling 2003 Bonnaroo Music Festival, gets a rich presentation for its release on DVD. 270 Miles From Graceland -- Bonnaroo 2003 has been transferred to disc in the full-frame aspect ratio of 1.33:1. Viewers have two audio options, Dolby Digital 5.1 and PCM Stereo; the songs are performed in English, with no multiple language options. Bonus materials include interviews with the artists, previously unseen rehearsal footage, a collection of portraits from the festival, information on the artists, the schedules for the 2003 event, and more.

