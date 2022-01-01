Not Available

Four years after the devastating tragedy in Charleston, South Carolina that shook the nation, Arbella Studios, in association with JuVee Productions and Unanimous Media, presents an SDG and Fiction Pictures Production, “EMANUEL,” opening in movie theaters nationwide through Fathom Events on June 17 and 19 only. Documenting the events of June 17, 2015, “EMANUEL” is a powerful documentary that examines how faith, hope and forgiveness healed a devastated community after the heinous church shooting at Emanuel A.M.E., carried out by white supremacist Dylan Roof.