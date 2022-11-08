Not Available

The Aftermath

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Scott Free Productions

Set in 1946, this engrossing drama follows Rachael Morgan (Keira Knightley), a British woman whose colonel husband (Jason Clarke) is charged with rebuilding war-ravaged Hamburg. When she joins him there during the bitter winter months, she learns they will be sharing their home with a German widower (Alexander Skarsgård) and his troubled daughter. Before long, the unusual arrangement intensifies political divides and stirs deep personal wounds. In this increasingly charged environment, enmity and grief give way to unexpected passion and betrayal.

Cast

Keira KnightleyRachael Morgan
Alexander SkarsgårdStefan Lubert
Jason ClarkeLewis Morgan
Alexander ScheerSiegfried Leitmann
Fionn O'SheaBarker
Frederick PrestonMichael Morgan

