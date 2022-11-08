The Battle of Jangsari

Not Available

Based on a true story; starring Megan Fox, George Eads, Kim Myung-Min, and Minho Choi. At a critical point in the Korean War, American General Douglas MacArthur must attack and secure Inchon. In order to do so, the South Korean army must send a small, inexperienced battalion of student soldiers as a diversion. With little ammunition, low food supplies and second-hand weapons, the soldiers head for the frontlines of Jangsari beach.