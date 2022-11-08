Not Available

Spiral: From The Book of Saw

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Twisted Pictures

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Cast

Chris RockEzekiel 'Zeke' Banks
Samuel L. JacksonMarcus
Max MinghellaWilliam Schenk
Marisol NicholsCaptain Angie Garza
Morgan David JonesOfficer Barrett
Frank LicariCharlie Schenk

View Full Cast >

Images