Abasiri’s wife Suddhi abandoned him and the village a long time ago. Now, Abasiri and his young friend Mani are summoned to identify a woman who got raped and murdered in the city. Hiding his personal distress after the shocking discovery that it’s his own wife, Abasiri embarks on a strange journey with a coffin heading through captivatingly beautiful hill stations towards the village where embarrassing rumours of Suddhi’s demise are already spreading.