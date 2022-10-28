Not Available

28:94 LOCAL TIME

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A STORY OF A FAMILY, THE HISTORY OF A NATION ”A little piece of land? A whole country? A little group of people or a whole nation? What are they waiting for? Is their queue endless?” Do not expect to get all the answers. A tale of a man and a woman suffering the circumstances of a total energy crisis. Their recollections, short narratives, imagination act as aids in understanding of the story, and in understanding that core human values are shared throughout the world.

Cast

Ashot AdamyanTigran
Karen DzhanibekyanUncle Karen
Hrachya HarutyunyanBrother

View Full Cast >

Images