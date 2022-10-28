28:94 LOCAL TIME

Not Available

A STORY OF A FAMILY, THE HISTORY OF A NATION ”A little piece of land? A whole country? A little group of people or a whole nation? What are they waiting for? Is their queue endless?” Do not expect to get all the answers. A tale of a man and a woman suffering the circumstances of a total energy crisis. Their recollections, short narratives, imagination act as aids in understanding of the story, and in understanding that core human values are shared throughout the world.