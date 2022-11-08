Not Available

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Constantin Film

Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Cast

Kaya ScodelarioClaire Redfield
Robbie AmellChris Redfield
Hannah John-KamenJill Valentine
Neal McDonoughWilliam Birkin
Tom HopperAlbert Wesker
Avan JogiaLeon S. Kennedy

