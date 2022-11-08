Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.
|Kaya Scodelario
|Claire Redfield
|Robbie Amell
|Chris Redfield
|Hannah John-Kamen
|Jill Valentine
|Neal McDonough
|William Birkin
|Tom Hopper
|Albert Wesker
|Avan Jogia
|Leon S. Kennedy
