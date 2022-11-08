Not Available

On the eve of her small-town-Oregon high school graduation, Laurel finds herself celebrating with her one and only friend, Andy. Laurel's adolescence has not been easy growing up transgender in a small community, so she decides to move to LA for the summer to seek a bigger, more accepting world. As fate would have it, on Laurel's first night out, she ends up at a warehouse party with a mysterious punk group of girls. Her luck turns when she is attacked and left for dead by the group's leader, Duke. Laurel awakens to discover she has been bitten, and may be turning into a vampire. She finds the girls from the night before, and Duke invites her to join the vampire squad. Their main rules: Kill what you eat. And, no turning men into vampires–they can't handle power. Laurel, faced with a choice to join the girls, must decide for herself whether she is ready to embrace the life of a vampire.