Not Available

The first Malaysian 3D film, "29 Februari" focuses on a man born on the leap day of 29 February, and ages only one year in every four years. Because of this unique trait, he has lived through many historical periods of Malaysia; from the colonial years to the Japanese invasion and Independence. Though some may consider it a gift, the man's long life can also be a curse as he has to face the reality of seeing the ones he loves die. A highlight of the film will be the changing landscape of Malaysia from the early days up to 2012.