A rude and abrupt departure from Hindle's two early visual poems. Between those early works and MERCI, Hindle was sought to film the Winter Olympics, 150 short works for Westinghouse/CBS, and the South Sea voyages of Sterling Hayden's schooner, "Wanderer." The inability to get on with his own work produced MERCI. A poignant comment concerning the film artist's dilemma. Aftermaths of Western Civilization. Including never-seen-elsewhere Nazi footage inserts.