Astronaut Roy McBride must undertake a harrowing journey to the edge of our solar system when his long-lost scientist father seems to have resurfaced despite having been declared dead many years ago. His reappearance appears to be connected to a series of mysterious explosions and a top secret military project. As McBride makes his way across a series of increasingly dangerous outposts on the Moon and Mars, forces converge to stop him from finding answers while another impending explosion threatens to destroy life as we know it.