Not Available

Ad Astra

  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

New Regency Productions

Astronaut Roy McBride must undertake a harrowing journey to the edge of our solar system when his long-lost scientist father seems to have resurfaced despite having been declared dead many years ago. His reappearance appears to be connected to a series of mysterious explosions and a top secret military project. As McBride makes his way across a series of increasingly dangerous outposts on the Moon and Mars, forces converge to stop him from finding answers while another impending explosion threatens to destroy life as we know it.

Cast

Brad PittRoy McBride
Tommy Lee JonesClifford McBride
Liv TylerEve
Ruth NeggaHellen Lantos
Donald SutherlandThomas Pruitt
Jamie KennedySergeant Peter Bello

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images