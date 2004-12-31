2004

29th and Gay

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2004

Studio

Not Available

Following a year in the life of James Sanchez, it's a story about a guy rapidly approaching thirty, who doesn't have a six-pack, full head of hair or a boyfriend. While his best friend Roxy, an actress-turned-activist, struggles with showing him there's life beyond the glitz of the disco ball, his other friend, Brandon, one of those gay boys comfortable in his own gay skin, works on getting James to at least talk to a boy. Feeling out of place in the world of circuit boys, caught between his Hispanic-American heritage and being gay, we watch James find his place in the world, realizing that life is in the journey, not the destination.

Cast

Nicole MarcksRoxy Hymen
David McBeanBrandon Bouvier
Mike DoyleAndy Griffith
Annie HintonMom
Michael EmersonGorilla
James VasquezJames Sanchez (as James Vásquez)

View Full Cast >

Images