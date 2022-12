Not Available

Tine, a college student, wants to get rid of a gay admirer and his friends recommend that he find a fake boyfriend: Sarawat. But Sarawat is hard to come by. Until he finally accepts. The two become close and intense emotions soon erupt. As Tine and Sarawat enter the second year of their relationship, they also begin to take on greater responsibilities in college with the former as the new president of the cheerleading club and the other as the new president of the music club.