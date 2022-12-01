Not Available

    In the ninth episode of StorefrontTV Season 3, Devin Kenny considers various forms of Black self-care and sociality, exploring why some are considered harmless and others are criminalized. He tends to houseplants using a nail clipper, a tool normally associated with human hygiene, and presents a new song, “if you get arrested (demo),” as well as an original poem. 2Maintain interrogates the notion of maintenance in our time, presenting a juxtaposition between two current realities: police are to maintain the status quo, while self-care is to maintain the spirit.

