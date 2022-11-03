3-2-1 Penguins: The Cheating Scales of Bullamanka

Not Available

Foul play is afoot on space-base Bullamanka. The conniving Lizard King has defeated the kindly Bandicoot King in a bizarre local game called "Squid-Tac-Toad!" But did he play by the rules? Michelle tries to beat the Lizard King at his own game. Can she keep the Bandicoot King - and her penguins friends - from going down the "gurgler"? What is a "gurgler," anyway? In this wild adventure filled with action, intrigue, Red-Naped Ibs and Yellow-Capped Whopper Dingys, you and your family will learn why God likes it when we play by the rules.