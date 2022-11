Not Available

Meet Zidgel, Midgel, Fidgel, and Kevin... four of the Wackiest space cowboys ever to leave our solar system! You'll see why summer for two kids at their grandmother's cabin in the Poconos is going to be a blast! Stuck with their eccentric English grandmother for an entire summer, Jason and Michelle Conrad are sure their vacation is a bust...until an amazing discovery in grandmum's attic sends them on an adventure they'll never forget!