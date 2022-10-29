Not Available

Sabine wants a child. Michael already has one. A family. A perfectly normal wish and precisely because it is so easy, but not so easy to fulfill today. So what do you do when one partner wants a child and the other one maybe does or in fact doesn't? Split up? What does a child mean for a relationship? What does the wish and the urging do to a relationship? A relationship which works so easily, just as long as neither half really wants something. Sabine makes a decision and Michael can finally say what he feels.