Thailand's latest horror omnibus is made up of three chilling stories. Two sisters who own a wig shop are haunted by a female ghost whose hair were made into one of the wigs on sale. A funeral home employee falls in love with a female corpse who died alongside her fiance in an accident just before their wedding. Two company directors who love playing scary pranks on their employees finally get their comeuppance when they themselves face a real ghost. Three stories set at 3 AM, the scariest hour of the night, where all spirits are free to roam.