3: All Hallows Eve

Three tales of terror, including one story adapted from the work of master horror writer Gary Brandner author of "The Howling", to make your flesh creep and your heart race! Deadly spirits, back from the grave with vengeance in mind give fuel to these tales of supernatural horror. "Invitation" based on a short story by Gary Brandner, tells the creepy tale of Len Krager, a life loser who attends a party he'll never forget! "All Hallows' Eve" is an exercise in suspense and atmosphere set on an eventful Halloween night. Ghostly road hazards endanger a young used car owner in the turbo-charged yarn "Re-Possessed", a spine tingling 'vehicle' for absolute fright. A true exercise in style and terror, 'Voices from the Grave' will thrill any horror film fan.