Not Available

Three childhood friends support each other through life's ups and downs in this comedy/drama. Each goes through a difficult time in their life, and is "helped" by the others - always well-intentioned, but not always with the intended results! Baptiste's (Kad Merad) wife leaves him and he becomes depressed then obsessive-compulsive. César (Pascal Elbé) has a secret affair with his boss's daughter - he's nervous about seeing her in case dad finds out, but if he stops seeing her she threatens to tell all anyway - either way his job is on the line. Claire (Mathilde Seigner), adopted as a baby, struggles to decide whether to try and find her birth-mother.The links between the three play a crucial part in each of their lives - a deep and supportive bond, but one which risks preventing them ever forming a relationship with someone else.