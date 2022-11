Not Available

Sally, Lyla, Citra, Jubed and Randu, five highschool buddies, plan a reunion. Sally, a bride-to-be, calls upon her friends to visit an island near Belitong. It’s Sally’s last holiday as a bachelorette. Their island of destination can only be reached by motor boat as booked by visitors. They experience various daunting incidents. A stormy wind gushes through and gone suddenly. A giant footprint appeares, as if an unknown beast passes them by. They also find the ruins of a palace.