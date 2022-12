Not Available

Selvan (Govindankutty), Rahul and Zulfi are three engineering students who lead a double life and are involved in robbing ATMs when not in college. They trick a millionaire (Salim Kumar) into installing webcams in his house under the premise of surveillance. However they use the webcams themselves to monitor the house to plan for a robbery. When they finally reach the house to rob money, they are met with an unpleasant surprise.