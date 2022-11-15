Not Available

Affandi, Jay and Richard are three friends with different backgrounds but have in common: womanizer and have little respect for women even though they have a partner each. They are men of success who just always want to enjoy life and have fun without their partner. Their lives change when they meet with Mel, a bartender who condemned their behavior. Various oddities and misfortune hit them, especially their relations to their partners. They are forced to ask the help of Windy (Rianti Catwright), a psychologist who expertly handle a wide range of issues of identity turmoil. Their search for answers brings them at the new reality that they have never imagined before.