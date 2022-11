Not Available

It tells about the stopping of Yugoslav National Army tanks in Polog on May 7, 1991, and depicts the events of May 7, 8, and 9, 1991. The complexity of the situation is presented. Through the interview with the actual participants, one can see the full spectrum of problems, conflicts with superiors, with ordinary protesters who, under the great rush of adrenaline, were prepared to give their lives under tank tracks.